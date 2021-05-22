“It was one bad game and we got to move forward”: Capitals on the brink of elimination, host must win Game 5 Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Capitals are one loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs.

The team hosts Game 5 Sunday against the Boston Bruins. After going to overtime in the first three games, last game didn’t go as planned, as Boston pulled away in the 3rd to win 4-1.

Not many teams have come back from a 3-1 series deficit, but the Capitals are looking to take it one game at a time and get back into this series.

“We didn’t have the jump we needed,” said head coach Peter Laviolette. “We are faced with a situation where we know we have to be better and the only thing you can do is respond.”

“I think we know yesterday wasn’t good enough,” said Tom Wilson. “It was one bad game and we got to move forward.”