“It was just amazing..” Thomas Johnson football overcomes challenges from last season, focused on setting up for the future

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday, the Thomas Johnson Patriots enjoyed their first win as a program for the 2021 spring football season, a 14-13 overtime thriller over Tuscarora. But to get to that point, the Patriots have had to overcome a lot.

“We’ve had to wait over a thousand y- a thousand days since we won our last varsity game.” said junior quarterback Brandon Hylton. “So to get it in that fashion – was pretty exciting.”

“It was just amazing.” said junior wide receiver Jaden Pritchard, “To know what happened with the program last year – and to know what they’ve been through, it’s just amazing.”

Early in the 2019 fall football season – the Patriots had to shut down their football program.

“It was hard for the community to understand why we would shut down.” said Head Coach Bobby Humphries. “They didn’t see the numbers that we had in the program, and the sizes that we had. And it was a safety issue, going into games – not having many linemen, enough players to really compete in a full game.”

That decision left a lot of people in the community confused about the future of the program. But, in order to help steer that future in the right direction, the community rallied together behind the team.

“We’re trying to get a youth program going.” said Bobby, “So the youth program – TJ Youth Association – is trying to get a flag football season going in the spring. So hopefully they can rebuild, and they can start sending numbers up to high school.”

Despite the optimism behind the Youth Association’s decision, the players on the team have been through, and faced a lot of adversity leading up to the new spring season.

Adversity, that has taught them to celebrate the moments in between.

“There’s been a lot that the community hasn’t really heard about that we’ve been through.” said Bobby, “And for them just to rely on football, come together as a football family, has been amazing to watch. These athletes, it’s all them putting the work in.

“They’re really supportive – the community.” said Brandon, “It was difficult losing our program the last year and I know it really hurt them. But to finally get a win for them, it’s just something that holds very dear to us.”

The community will have a chance to root for the Patriots, when they face the Catoctin Cougars on Friday, for their second game of the year.