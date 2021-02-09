“..It just makes sense..” Head Coach John Tillman shares his thoughts on schedule, ahead of new Maryland lacrosse season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In less than two weeks; the Maryland men’s lacrosse team will be back on the turf in Capital One Field; hosting Michigan for their first game of the season. Maryland will host Michigan on February 20th, time for the game is to be determined.

The Big Ten only released the first half of the season; for the upcoming year, which Head Coach John Tillman says he understands the reasoning behind it.

“getting that – and those first five games out – we know we’re built to play a double round robin.” said Head Coach John Tillman, “So – lets say someone gets shut down for a couple weeks – instead of listing all ten games and then kind of locking in that schedule, and then making plans and then all of a sudden, you know because maybe two or three teams had outbreaks or because we had an outbreak, all the schedule gets changed again, outside of locking in some travel, it just makes sense – its lets us wait a few weeks, lets get the season off the ground and go from there.”