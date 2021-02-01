“..It just looks different..” WFLA’s Karen Loftus brings perspective about festivities; ahead of the big game in Tampa

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – As part of continuing coverage leading up to the Big Game; WDVM’s Allif Karim spoke with WFLA’s Karen Loftus, about the environment surrounding Raymond James Stadium, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Attendance will be capped at 22,000 for the big game, which includes 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. The stadium will be around a third of the way full.

“When you think back to training camp – and we didn’t know how the season was gonna shake out.” said Karen Loftus, when asked about the environment surrounding the lead up to the game. “There was so many unknowns, and props to the NFL for being able to complete the season, complete the playoffs, and now we are actually playing for a Super Bowl. So I think the perspective is that fans can still be a part of it, they are still a part of it. Just like everything, we’ve learned to adapt. It just looks different. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of the [Tampa Bay] Bucs at all.”

In another conversation with former WDVM Sports Director, now WDAF Sports Anchor/Reporter, Harold Kuntz; the matchup between Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes will be electric, as Harold says both teams are playing their best leading up to the game.

Despite the eagerness across national media, and even among fans to crown Patrick Mahomes as the “G.O.A.T”; Karen says its time to slow it down.

“He is way too young to be even being talked about as the greatest quarterback of all time.” says Karen, “He is at the very beginning of his career, super talented, and I think its exciting to see what he’s been able to do in his couple years in the league. But I feel like you can’t talk about greatest of all time, if you’ve played less than a decade in the NFL.”

For the full conversation with Karen Loftus; watch below: