“..It is wonderful having them back..” Washington’s Logan Thomas on fans being back, and his contract

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) – The first practice day for the Washington Football team was elevated by the near 3,000 fans that packed the hill at Richmond.

Plenty of fan favorites sparked conversation through social media; including the connection many fans hope to see live on the field this season between star wide-receiver Terry McLaurin, and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“Last year in Ashburn, it had a different feel to it from anything that I made in the league.” said Logan Thomas, when asked about how the fans have given the team a boost.” Terry [McLaurin] made a few plays out there and you could hear the crowd cheering. The defense tipped a couple balls or Jimmy Moreland had an interception, you could hear the crowd cheering. That’s the stuff that was missing last year. It brings a little energy, a little liveliness to practice. Honestly, it is a pick me up when you start to get a little tired and a little bit dogged out.”

In his press conference, Logan Thomas touched on what it meant for him to be given his first major extension, that will keep him with the team till 2024.

“It’s amazing to be able to stay home, especially playing for my hometown team, the team I grew up playing with. I’m blessed beyond belief.” said Thomas, “First, I want to say thank you to [Co-Owner] Dan [Snyder] and the organization, [Head] Coach Ron [Rivera] and the people that believed me to offer this up to me, and secondly, I’d like to thank God and my family, man. They’ve always been in my corner. They’ve done everything they could. For me, it’s a dream come true for me.”

Between 2015 and 2017, the Lynchburg, Virginia native was cut eight times as a quarterback; before converting to the tight end spot at the end of 2018. And after his career year in 2020, where he caught 72 passes, the hopes to keep putting on a show for the fans in the future.

“It is wonderful having them back.” said Thomas, “Obviously, any time you can have your family around, it’s a blessing. For me and my kids, they can come out here and see 85 grown men working the way we are. It shows what you can accomplish with hard work. It is something that is unmatched. I am thankful to have everyone around.”