International Olympics Committee postpones Tokyo 2020 Games

TOKYO (WDVM) –

In an exclusive interview with USA Today’s Christine Brennan, International Olympics Committee member Dick Pound said that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games will be postponed most likely until 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

On Sunday, before the postponement news, Team Canada announced that they would not be sending their athletes to the games due to the health risks of the coronavirus.

In the history of the Olympic Games there have only been five games that have been cancelled, all of which were the result of World Wars. The Tokyo 2020 games will be the first to be postponed due to a pandemic.