Indiana pulls away from Penn State Lady Lions

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

The Penn State Lady Lions are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the season.

No. 19 Indiana defeated Penn State 85-64 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions move to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play.

Penn State trailed 33-30 at halftime. Indiana would extend its lead and cement the win with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Johnasia Cash had a career game for the Lady Lions. She finished with a team-high 19 points and career-high 17 rebounds.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter