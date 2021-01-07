Indiana pulls away from Penn State Lady Lions

The Penn State Lady Lions are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the season.

No. 19 Indiana defeated Penn State 85-64 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lady Lions move to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play.

Penn State trailed 33-30 at halftime. Indiana would extend its lead and cement the win with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Johnasia Cash had a career game for the Lady Lions. She finished with a team-high 19 points and career-high 17 rebounds.

