In first game back from COVID outbreak, Maryland football falls to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDVM) – After a COVID-19 outbreak forced Maryland football to cancel each of their last two games, the Terps returned to the field today at Indiana.

Mike Locksley, who tested positive for COVID-19, was back on the sidelines, but the Terps were without 23 players.

It was a tight game in the first half, but Indiana broke things open in the second half and cruised to a 27-11 win.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 17-of-36 passes for 241 yards, tossing one touchdown and three interceptions.

After the loss, Locksley was not making excuses.



“It’s my job to have us ready to play,” Locksley said. “I didn’t think I did a good job of that this week obviously with the way we didn’t execute in one third of our phase of our team so obviously I’ve got to do a better job as a leader to make sure that we’re prepared when we have these opportunities like we had today. We’ve know COVID was going to be an issue, we knew that all year long.”

Maryland is scheduled to play at Michigan next Saturday.

