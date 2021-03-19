In emotional, unique and difficult year, national coach of the year Brenda Frese has made it look easy for the Terps

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDVM) – This hasn’t been an easy year for any sports team, but head coach Brenda Frese and the Maryland women’s basketball team have won a lot. And they’ve made it look easy.

“It’s always been about just playing the right way,” Frese told WDVM this week after arriving in San Antonio for the NCAA tournament bubble. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve been to a final four. But you know the sacrifices these girls have made, in my heart, I want it just as much for them with everything that they’ve been through.”

As much as the team’s enjoyed success this year, Frese has racked up individual accolades. She was named national coach of the year for the fourth time, surpassed a program record 500 wins as Maryland’s head coach and won the Big Ten conference tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.

“Coach Frese is such a legendary coach,” senior guard Katie Benzan said. “She’s historic and successful.”

After losing all five starters from last season, amidst a pandemic, Frese and the Terps experienced a mini-roster overhaul.

Maryland added three transfers, Benzan from Harvard, senior guard and forward Chloe Bibby from Mississippi State and Alaysia Styles from California. They also brought in two freshmen, the No. 2 overall recruit Angel Reese and Taisiya Kozlova from Russia.

The Terps also had some key returning sophomores, guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller, forward Mimi Collins and guard/forward Faith Masonius. Frese was instrumental in helping that group gel.

“You can really see that she has that maternal instinct,” Benzan said. “Where she will give you a big hug when things go well, but then she’s on you when she expects better.”

At points this season, Frese has compared this year’s team to her 2006 team that won the National Championship. She’s hoping that this year’s squad will replicate that success. Former guard Kristi Toliver, who played for the Terps from 2005-09 tells WDVM, she’s not surprised about the Terps 2020-21 domination.

“That’s Coach B, I mean she is resilient,” Toliver said. “You know, always finding a way and just having a really positive attitude.”

Off the court, Frese has been focused on family. Frese announced during the Big Ten Tournament, that her 89-year-old father, Bill Frese, is battling prostate cancer. Frese’s father has been there at many important moments throughout her career, and before it.

“My dad has always been my heart,” Frese said. “I can remember growing up, rebounding, putting us in different situations, always taking us to the gym.”

After the Big Ten Tournament victory, Frese brought the cut down net to her father in the stands.

“Really special, you know to be able to have that moment with my dad, you know all of my siblings were there.”

Frese said it was the first time that her entire family was able to align their schedules and be at the Big Ten Tournament, her parents making the six-hour drive from Iowa to Indianapolis.

While Frese says her family has not made the trip down to San Antonio, she has them along with her virtually. With her father, who has “always been” her “heart,” in her heart, as she tries to coach the Terps to a second national title.

“You know I love the fact that I know he’s watching every step of the way,” Frese said. “And we talk every single day, so I know that he’ll be watching.”