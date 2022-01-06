In Diamond Miller’s first start of season, Maryland crushes Penn State, 106-78

In her first start of the season, Maryland junior guard Diamond Miller led the way for the Terps with 24 points in a 106-78 win over Penn State on January 6, 2022.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball team lost to No. 6 Indiana on Sunday in overtime. They also lost junior guard and forward Faith Masonius for the season to a torn ACL.

Junior guard Diamond Miller returned to the starting lineup Thursday for the Terps as Maryland cruised to a 106-78 win over Penn State.

“We have a great group of girls and I love to play with them. So just to play with my teammates again was a lot of fun and I enjoyed it. And we balled out tonight,” Miller said. “Injuries could take away the game within a second. I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries this season. So it’s just fun to be out there and I want to give my best every time I stepped up on the court.”

Miller led all scorers in the win with 24 points, making 10-of-13 shots from the field. Junior guard Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, while freshman guard Shyanne Sellers matched her career high, scoring 17 points. Sophomore forward and guard Angel Reese posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

“Diamond plays both both sides of the floor and she plays it hard and she puts her stamp all over the game. I mean, that energy is contagious,” Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said. “You look at the shape now that, you know, we’ve got to get in in this rotation and I thought we really pushed hard collectively as a group to push ourselves you know within our rotations.”

With the win, Maryland improves to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Terps will visit Minnesota on Sunday, and then return home the following Sunday, January 16, to host No. 9 Michigan.

