Impacted by COVID omicron variant, MCPS high school basketball is scheduled to return on Thursday from break

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County high school basketball season has been impacted by the COVID omicron wave, but it’s marching on out of winter break.

“Really the unknown you know, like what’s gonna happen next kind of thing has been hard,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls basketball head coach Ryan Ingalls said. “But I think what’s helped us is really just trying to kind of stay in the moment as a team and focus on what we can control.”

Under MCPS protocols, teams with three or more positive cases must go on a two week pause. Many teams entered pauses leading up to winter break when COVID cases were rising rapidly, but most teams have been able to play three or four games so far this season.

“We all learned a lot of what to appreciate in life, whether it was you know, beyond basketball, but I think also for the community and our fans,” Richard Montgomery boys basketball head coach David Breslaw said. “That’s really been a welcome back to you know, what we liked about pre pandemic life.”

Through at least January 16, spectators will not be allowed at games, and if a school has to go fully virtual due to high COVID positive rates, in person sports activities will not take place, according to MCPS athletics officials. On Tuesday, Seneca Valley high school entered a two week pause and all in-person sports are postponed during that span.

“We appreciate the people that are making the decisions in Montgomery County,” Breslaw told WDVM. “I really feel like we’ve taken a very reasonable approach that looks at science and and reacts accordingly.”

As of Tuesday evening, high school basketball is set to return from break in Montgomery County on Thursday.

“We’ve gotten a chance to play, we still have a chance to play you know, coming out of break,” Ingalls said. “My advice to my girls is really just do what you want with it. Right? Like, have fun, play together. You never know when the opportunity is not going to be there.”

