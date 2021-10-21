“I’m still learning”: Taylor Heinicke speaks to media ahead of road matchup vs. Green Bay

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — It’s another tough matchup this week for the Washingotn Football Team, as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the 5-1 Green Bay Packers.

The team will hope to get a better performance out of young QB Taylor Heinicke, who hasn’t put up the best stat lines this year through six games. The young QB is averaging just above 200 passing yards a game, and has already thrown six interceptions.

“I’m not making excuses, says Heinicke. “I’ve only started six games in the NFL. I’m still learning, but that’s no excuse to throw the picks I’ve thrown.”

Heinicke spoke to the media Wednesday, and the one thing he talked about is finding a way to balance being a risk-taker and a game manager.

“There’s definitely a fine line there and you just want to be smart about it. I think the biggest thing is you want to be yourself and play like yourself out there, but don’t make the bad decision. And that’s something you have to keep on working every week.”

Heinicke will hope to have one of his better performances Sunday, as Washington looks to take down a Packers team who has rattled off five straight wins.