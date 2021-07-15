“..I’m still having fun..” A brief look at Rick Conner’s impact through Linganore

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – On July 6th, Los Angeles Rams tackle, and former Linganore Lancer; Rob Havenstein, got with fellow Lancer alum, Shannon Breen; and gave back to their community through football. A sport, that they credit their start, and success in; to Head Coach Rick Conner.

“He’s a great coach, a better guy. A Frederick County legend. I wouldn’t be where I am now without him.” said Rob Havenstein, “No one is really going to have any bad things to say about Coach Conner. I mean you can’t. If you are, you’re lying.”

“If I didn’t have Rick Conner help me when I was at that age, I didn’t know what I would have done. He set me up to be successful.” said Shannon Breen, when asked about how much Rick helped through his career. “He’s a leader, he’s a winning coach, and he knows how to get stuff done. Rick is going to continue to be successful, as long as he can keep coaching. Hopefully for a while.”

That is just a small sample size, of the impact Coach Conner has left not just the Lancer community; but in Frederick County at large. But Coach Conner remains as humble as ever.

“They were special from the beginning, they kind of found us.” said Rick Conner, “We can’t take any credit for those guys, we were lucky.”

Humility is one of Coach Conner’s strongest suits; but it’s a sentiment that former, and current players would reciprocate; being able to drawn on memories from all wakes of life about how much Coach Conner has impacted them.

And despite a stacked Hall of Fame level resume, the mindset is always geared towards what is next.

“We’re just so busy moving forward.” said Rick, “We’re still – getting ready for the season. That mean’s august is around the corner. That means football is going to be starting. It looks like football is back on track. I’m excited about it. I can’t wait.”

With the upcoming Fall 2021 season; this further enforces Rick’s mentality, and solidifies the love he shared for his journey, near reminiscent of his first season.

“To be honest I still get nervous.” said Rick “I get nervous when I get into the weight room, is it going to be the right work? Is going to be what the kids need? Am I doing things right? Training program – running program. And we keep trying to evolve, and change up things, so – I’m still having too much fun.”