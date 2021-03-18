“I’m playing better right now than I’ve ever played in my career”: New Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks to media

LOUOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — It is still fresh in the minds of all Washington Football fans as a few days ago, the team might have found the solution to the quarterback problem.

Washington signed veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one year deal in hopes that he brings his “Fitz magic.”

Heading into his 17th season, with his 9th team, Fitzpatrick believes he is getting better with age.

“I’m playing better right now than I’ve ever played in my career,” said Fitzpatrick. “I just feel like I’ve got a lot of great football ahead of me.”

With new signings to the offense, such as Fitzpatrick and Carolina wide receiver Curtis Samuel, Washington looks to be the early favorite in the NFC East.