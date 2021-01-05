“I’m not apologizing for getting in with a sub-500 record”: Rivera gets set for the playoffs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Washington will be preparing all week for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be a similar feel this week as it has been for most of the year. Washington will be big underdogs at home against Tampa Bay. Washington comes into the postseason having four wins less than the Bucs.

But that’s what the playoffs are all about: a fresh start. Regular season records mean nothing now and every week is a new challenge. This week’s challenge is to get the team ready for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

The team knows they are underdogs, and that they are only the third team in recent memory to make the playoffs with a sub-500 record, but Ron Rivera doesn’t care about any of that.

“I’m not apologizing for getting in with a sub-500 record,” said Rivera. “At the end of the day, we won our division. It doesn’t matter how we did it, it’s a matter of getting into it. It’s my job to make sure our players believe we have an opportunity and we have a chance.”