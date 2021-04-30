“I’m just ready to work”: Jamin Davis ready to add to Washington’s defensive strengths

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday, the Washington Football Team selected linebacker Jamin Davis with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Kentucky product will look to help the linebacker position that is in need of a boost.

After the pick last night, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to media about Davis and what he will bring to the team.

“He understands our culture,” said Rivera. “Ver smart, intelligent young man, plays the game at the right tempo. He can play all of our linebacker positions, he has the athletic ability. He’s what you look for in a football player.”

On Friday, Jamin Davis spoke with the media for the first time since being drafted; emphasizing his excitement for the season ahead.

“I remember sitting there and just watching how guys like [DE] Chase Young were flying around, being a vocal leader and making plays all over the field. That is something I would not mind stepping into. I am going to try and do the same exact thing.” said Jamin, when asked about which game he remembered watching Washington’s defense.

“I love everything about it here so far. Like I have always said, I am always trying to do the best I can to represent myself and my family. Just learn as much information as I can and pretty much be a human sponge.”, Jamin added later.

Washington will have three picks on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, with one pick in the second round, and two in the third.