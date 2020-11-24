“I’m just glad to be in this position enjoying basketball…” Davis Bertans pens new deal with Wizards, excited for season ahead

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards announced Sunday, that they signed Latvian native Davis Bertans, to a five-year, $80 million deal.

The “Latvian Laser” put on a show for Wizards fans in his first year with the team, averaging 15.4 points per game, on 42.4% 3-point shooting. General Manager Tommy Sheppard had made clear that Davis Bertans, was one of his top priorities in free agency.

Davis spoke with the media on Tuesday, saying “Happy is a good way to characterize it, and it’s definitely not about the money. I’m just glad to be in this position enjoying basketball.”

“I was happy it wasn’t just some talk from Tommy, and the whole team, and they really wanted me to come back.” said Davis Bertans, “And I was excited because that is what I wanted as well.”

Before joining the team, Davis only averaged 8.0 points per game, on 42.9 percent shooting from 3Pt range, but then nearly doubled his production with the Wizards.

“I had the ultimate green light, playing the way I used to in Europe, and that’s the way I enjoy playing the most.” said Davis Bertans, “Being on this team, coaches trusted me, teammates trusted me – that’s something you can’t just get anywhere. Maybe some teams are in better position to win a championship, but to me I’ll be more happy if I’m part of a team that is growing together, and then eventually they can have a chance to win the title. Or even if its down the stretch, if its 15 years, if its the first steps to help the organization to the get to the championship, I’ll be happy with that.”