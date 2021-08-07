“I’m glad to see the fans out there cheering”: Rivera, Washington Football players excited to see fans back at FedEx Field

LANDOVER, Md (WDVM) — On Friday, the Washington Football Team held practice at their home stadium, FedEx Field, and welcomed in fans.

The fanbase was ecstatic to see the team on the field for the first time this year. It was night full of energy, and it got the players excited just as much as the fans.

“I’m glad to see the fans out there cheering,” said wide receiver Cam Sims. “That’s just a rush that you get when the fans come back. I like it.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” said linebacker Jon Bostic. “It feels like forever since we’ve had fans in the stands. It’s good to get back into the atmosphere and just feel football again.”

“It was good to have them there,” said Ron Rivera. “It was really kind of neat to watch some of these guys react and you can see some of the energy, you really could, and some of the guys fed off of it. That’s what we are looking for.”

Washington’s first preseason game is August 12 on the road against the New England Patriots.