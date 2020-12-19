“I’m excited”: Alex Smith out Sunday vs. Seattle, Dwayne Haskins will start

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Washington Football Team is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks, and the team will have to do it without one of their key starters.

The team announced Friday that Alex Smith was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Now, second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start in place of Smith. Haskins was the starter at the beginning of the year before being replaced by Kyle Allen.

“I’m excited,” said Haskins. “I’m looking forward to just get out there and play ball again. At the end of the day, it’s about playing football.”