“..I wanted to be in Baltimore..” Gus Edwards excited for extended future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards rushes for a 35-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Final Week of OTA’s underway for the Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – Gus Edwards put pen to paper on June 7th, signing a two-year extension, for $10 million to stay with the Baltimore Ravens.

Edwards joined the franchise as an undrafted rookie free agent, back in 2018; in three seasons with the Ravens, Gus averaged 5.2 yards per carry, while scoring 10 career touchdowns; six of which came during the 2020 season.

With both J.K Dobbins, and Gus under contract for the next three years, it gives Baltimore the luxury of a strong backfield to match their run-heavy scheme.

“I knew from the get I wanted to be in Baltimore.” said Gus in a press conference. “I knew I had a lot of unfinished business here, I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here, and it works for me. So I was just hoping to stay, I’m just blessed- not too many guys get to be in the position I am coming from free agency- I mean rookie free agent.”

“He came in as an undrafted free agent.” said Head Coach John Harbaugh. “He had to work his way in from the bottom to the practice squad. Obviously he’s played some special teams for us, and then what he’s done as a running back for the last three years is pretty remarkable.”

Baltimore wraps up their final week of OTA’s, before Mandatory Minicamp kicks off on June 15th. Hollywood Brown, and Rashod Bateman were both missing on Tuesday’s workout; Head Coach John Harbaugh explained they were both experiencing muscle tenderness, and tightness.