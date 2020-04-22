“I want to play” Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie talks NHL resuming

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It has been 44 days since the Washington Capitals last took the ice and there is still no sure time frame of when they will get to again, if they will get to.

Like other leagues, the NHL has been toying with the idea of playing out the rest of the season in isolated cities, if health officials can make sure that it is safe.

One of the cities being tossed around as a possibility is Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Oshie played in college for the University of North Dakota.

In a Zoom conference with the media on Tuesday, Capitals’ forward, T.J. Oshie expressed that he would love to play in North Dakota, but that it doesn’t really matter where they play, saying “I just want to play.”