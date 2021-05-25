“..I want to finish my career here..” Alex Ovechkin believes he will reach a new deal soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Washington Capital’s captain, Alex Ovechkin, says that he wants to end his career with the franchise. The 35-year old goalscorer will enter this summer period as an unrestricted free agent, after his 13-year, $124 million dollar deal expires. The first nine-figure deal in the National Hockey League.

“I’m confident; we still have time,” Ovechkin said speaking with media on Tuesday. “Obviously, I want to finish my career here. I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.”

The Capitals just exited the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round again, for the third time since the Capitals won the Cup back in 2018. Ovechkin himself is coming off a condensed, 56-game season; where he failed to score 30 goals for the first time in his career.

The idea of an Alex Ovechkin-less Capitals team seems bewildering, as echoed by Lars Eller, and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the team.

“This is the player – the franchise player – that he is going to retire here for sure. In my opinion, if you ask my personal things; I don’t think I can imagine him wearing a different jersey – based on that.” said Kuznetsov.

“Everybody would be very surprised if Ovi wasn’t going to be back. It’s almost like you – I don’t think you take it for granted but I would be surprised not to see him back.” said Lars Eller.