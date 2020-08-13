“I want to do this job the best that I can”, Julie Donaldson shares insight and experiences with her role for the Washington Football team

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – When the Washington Football team announced Julie Donaldson as the Senior Vice President of Media, she would also take control of the hiring process for a new radio play-by-play announcer and analyst, as part of her new broadcast team.

The Washington Football team announced on Tuesday that Julie would be joined by Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall on the radio broadcast team, as play-by-play announcer and analyst respectively.

That isn’t the only change that is coming to the media and broadcast experience for the franchise, as Julie has been leading the way for team coverage from Training Camp, and introducing a new way for fans to be a part of the day-to-day process, called “Unfiltered”.

WDVM’S Sports Director, Allif Karim, spoke with Ms. Julie Donaldson, about all of these changes coming to the franchise, and what she hopes for the future, saying, “Look I want to have fun in this job, I want to do this job the best that I can. You know, and I’ve always been a passionate person for anything I go for. I go for it with all-in; I’m learning a little bit of balance and I don’t know if that is captured in right yet or if it will until the season is over. But you know, that I just want people to know that I treated them as i want to be treated. I treated them respectfully, and you do the job, you work hard for it and hopefully at the end of the day you get the reward for that. And hopefully that means more wins and losses. And even if its just in the personal books of just winning the day, you know I just want to be someone that came in, she worked hard, she did her best, and she had fun with it.”