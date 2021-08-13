“I thought we were pretty consistent”: Ron Rivera recaps Washington’s first preseason game

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team had their first taste of live football Thursday night when they traveled to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.

The team fell to the Pats 22-13, but again, it’s preseason. A lot of positives for Washington in game one, and Ron Rivera spoke to media today recapping the game.

“I kind of expected and was kind of hoping for something like this and we got it,” said Rivera. I was pretty pleased with it. I thought we were pretty consistent, especially with the 1’s and the 2’s. There are some things we got to work on with the 3’s and we got to get better at. But, I do think, and I do believe we took a good step. Now let’s don’t take one backwards.”