“I thought we had a good start today”: Washington Football Team hold Organized Team Activities

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — For the first time this offseason, the media was able to see the Washington Football Team practice.

All but four players participated in OTAs on Tuesday. Among the ones missing were defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, but head coach Ron Rivera was still pleased with the turnout.

“I appreciate our guys being attentive,” said Rivera. “Again, it is a voluntary situation and it is pleasing to have a good mixture of the guys. As I said, we have a lot of new players, new faces. I guess our guys are looking at the opportunity to develop and come together.”

Some new faces were on the field for the first time wearing the burgundy and gold. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Curtis Samuel, and CB William Jackson III were the top free agents brought in by Washington, and had a good day getting accustomed to the new team.

“Just being able to get in, get around the guys, just become comfortable with the settings,” said Fitzpatrick. So far so good. I thought we had a good start today and good open lines of communication.”

“We have a great energy around here,” said Jackson III. “Something I have never been apart of. Everybody welcoming and it’s just a good vibe and a good culture here. So, I’m excited to be here.”

It might be the first full team practice of the offseason, but the players (and coaches) are trying to set the bar high.

“What I was happy about was you can hear some of the veteran guys telling the young guys, hey, we don’t walk around here,” said Rivera. “We hustle to here, we hustle to there. I think the guys are understanding that we want to practice fast so we can play fast. This is as good as a simulation as we can get.”

The team will continue with OTAs for the next few weeks, before having mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.