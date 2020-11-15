“I think that we have to be very careful”: Cornell senior reacts to Ivy League canceling winter sports

(WDVM) — On Thursday, the Ivy League announced they would be canceling their winter sports season.

This including basketball, which was set to kick off in less than two weeks.

If you remember, the Ivy League was the first conference to cancel sports this past summer. The upside is that players missing this season will receive an extra year of eligibility, which is good for players like Bryan Knapp, senior basketball player at Cornell.

“I think that we have to be very careful,” said Knapp. “We maybe have the funds to create some sort of bubble, [but] I think that there are other things to be prioritized first.”