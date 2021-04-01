“..I think it’s gonna be a dog fight..” Urbana football prepare for home battle against Middletown

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana Hawks football program, will host the Middletown Knights, for a Thursday night game on their home turf. The Hawks are coming off a strong win over Thomas Johnson; bringing them to two wins in a row so far.

Final

Congratulations to all of our Seniors

Thank you also goes out to the families who have supported them throughout their careers. pic.twitter.com/p9AMpnYp3f — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) March 27, 2021

“I think it’s gonna be a dog fight.” said senior quarterback Kyle Howes, “At the end of the day, football games are usually won in the trenches. We’re working with our O-Line now. I have faith in my guys.”

Urbana’s offensive line shared the spotlight, along with the entire offense, as the Hawks beat Thomas Johnson 55-6. Now they play a Middletown team, who are coming off a 30-6 win over Oakdale.

“That’s just how Middletown is bred, and built.” said senior Eric Kolar, “They run that power offense. They’re down hill runners, they got tough linebackers, tough line; it’s gonna be a battle for sure.”

A battle, that will mark the start of the half way point of the season.

“I’m really pumped to go battle with my guys this time. Last two weeks, maybe there will be a third week. I’m really excited though.” said Eric Kolar

“I’m blessed, I didn’t think we’d have a season after the fall season got canceled.” said senior Ben Malley, “But once they said we had a spring season, very excited. I don’t know what I would have been able to do, if I couldn’t play with my guys again.”

Urbana’s game against Middletown is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start time, on Thursday April 1st.