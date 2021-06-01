“..I think it was a success..” Washington County’s Eric Michael touches on spring season, and playoffs ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On June 4th, the seeding for the MPSSAA Spring Sports Championships will be set; effectively ushering the return for high school playoffs in the state of Maryland.

The postseason will begin on June 7th for certain sports; and the entire postseason for all spring sports will last from June 7th to June 19th.

For athletes in Washington County, their last day of school is June 7th, while their graduation date is set for Tuesday, June 1st. Because of this timeline, multiple teams have opted out of the postseason.

“The state really understands that there are going to be teams, and schools that can’t field teams based off commitments from graduation, and lack of participation throughout the season anyway.”, said Eric Michael, Washington County Public Schools’ Athletic Supervisor.

Eric Michael said once the decision to have spring sports playoffs, he said he asked the athletic directors, and head coaches in the county; to speak with their teams, and discuss the possibility of being able to compete.

“All of our teams, there’s really two scenarios that they’ve opted out.” said Eric Michael, “One being, again graduation has occurred; we have a number of seniors that are leaving, and won’t be back. Just won’t be back in time for playoffs, there’s not enough people to participate.”

“The second reason is, a lot of these teams members have parents – that have invested money in travel ball, and they have travel ball tournaments coming up in the next week or so. They really kind of had to make a decision, in investing money and to go this way; so that’s really what happened.” said Eric Michael.

South Hagerstown, and Williamsport baseball will be opting out. In softball; North Hagerstown, South Hagerstown, and Smithsburg will be opting out. In boy’s lacrosse; North Hagerstown, and Boonsboro will be opting out. In girl’s lacrosse; Smithsburg, Boonsboro, and North Hagerstown have opted out. In tennis; only Smithsburg have opted out.

All of the remaining track teams have some people participating in the postseason.

