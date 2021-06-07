“I think he has an extreme desire to excel”: Washington QB Coach speaks to media about reuniting with Ryan Fitzpatrick

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team will take the field for mandatory minicamp. Another inch closer to the start of the regular season.

Everyone wants to see this Washington team in their second year under Ron Rivera, and they especially want to see how the offense will do with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm.

At age 38, Fitzpatrick is arguably playing his best football, but he is ready to prove himself. The QB has yet to play in a playoff game and is looking to change that this year.

Not only did Fitzpatrick find a new home with Washington this off season, but he also reunited with his QB Coach from Cincinnati, Ken Zampese. The QB coach had a lot to say about reuniting with Fitzpatrick.

“It’s like a new guy,” said Zampese. “It’s been so long since we have been together. You can see the experience, the different teams he has been with. The concepts he has had, the coaches he has had. I think he has an extreme desire to excel and be in the top group of quarterbacks and compete at that level.”