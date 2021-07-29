“I just feel more comfortable”: Chase Young talks progression in his second year at Washington Football training camp

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — Year one in the NFL for defensive end Chase Young went exacty how it was suppose to.

Young was projected to come into Washington, win defensive player of the year, and help make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. He did just that.

Now, Young looks to make an even bigger jump this year, and at day two of training camp, he talked about his progression in year two.

“I just feel more comfortable,” said Young. “Out on the field, just knowing I did it already one year under my belt. Every day you just got to stay on the hands, hips, get off. You just got to have those repetitions every day to get better. That’s what we are all doing, the whole d-line, really just the whole defense out there trying to get better every day.”