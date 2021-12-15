“I feel really, really good about this class.” Maryland football ink 20 student-athletes on early Signing Day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday, Head Coach Mike Locksley announce the signing of 20 student-athletes, that have signed their letters of intent to play for the Maryland Terrapins, at the start of early signing day.

“I feel really, really good about this class, and each and every one of these guys that make it up.” said Locksley.

The class is highlighted by consensus four-star linebacker from South Carolina, Jaishawn Barham. Barham is a top-100 prospect according to ESPN, and was previously committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks, before flipping his commitment to Maryland on December 15.

Barham is joined by high school teammate, and three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr., who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Maryland on early signing day.

“They both made decisions early on, and I think as they got closer to signing day, they started to see the value of what staying at home looks like,” Locksley said. “I think us being able to show that as a program, we did take a significant step with our program by becoming a bowl eligible team … really gave us a lot of firepower in terms of being able to continue to press those guys and sell the vision I have for Maryland football.”

Eight of the 20 signees come from the state of Maryland, including four of the top 10 players from the state.

“The goal is to keep the right local talent here,” Locksley said. “I feel like we did just that as a staff.”

One of the top prospects from the state of Maryland is four-star wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. Octavian announced his commitment live on WDVM25, and you can find the link to the story here.

The Terps added 12 players on offense (5 offensive lineman, 4 wide receivers, 1 quarterback, 1 running back, 1 tight end) and eight players on defense (4 linebackers, 3 defensive backs, 1 defensive lineman).

Here is the full list of prospects below: