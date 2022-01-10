“I feel real good.” Chase Young unsure of when he will return, but focused on recovery

Chase Young speaking with local media for the first time since his injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – As part of the locker room cleanout availability at the end of the season, Chase Young spoke with local media for the first time, since his injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chase has been out with a torn ACL, focusing on recovery and rehab.

“I feel real good.” said Chase, “Walking, I feel like my knees are getting better everyday. Definitely making great progress.”

Chase did not commit to a specific timeframe he anticipates being back, but has shared he is speaking with Head Coach Ron Rivera on his process for recovery, and the details related to it.

“Now its just about attacking it, and try to come back even better.” said Young, “You know I had more time to pay attention to even other things as well. So its just a time to just lock in on everything about my body, and that’s where I’m at with it.”

Young said it wasn’t the season he wanted for himself, or for the team; but shared he was proud of his teammates, and encouraged by what he saw, especially during the team’s four-game win streak in November, 2021.

With all his focus directed at coming back for the 2022 season, Young will look to bolster a defensive unit that ranked 22nd in the league in pass rush success, only rushing the quarterback 38 percent of the time.

“Trust me, I know that my knee can get back to 110%,” he said. “As long as it can get back to 110%, then that’s the only thing that I care about.”