“I feel it’s a personal decision;” Lamar Jackson noncommittal on vaccine

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has returned to practice after testing positive for COVID-19, and serving a league-mandated 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players who test positive.

“I was just like last time,” said Jackson referencing his first bout with COVID last November. “I was fatigued if anything. I was sleeping a lot but I’m glad to be back – 10 days being off – I didn’t like it at all.”

During a media availability session on Monday after practice that lasted over nine minutes, with most of the questions pertaining to COVID and whether or not he would get the vaccine, Jackson offered that he was talking with teammates and doctors and learning as much as he can about the vaccine, and tried to wrap up the repetitive questioning saying this:

“I feel it’s a personal decision. I’m just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now – how everybody else feels. [I’m] just trying to get back to the right routine.”

Per Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, Baltimore entered training camp with a 90% player vaccination rate which puts them among the highest among NFL teams. The NFL cannot mandate that players get the vaccine, but the league put in place updated protocols for the 2021 season that makes going about their business significantly more challenging for unvaccinated players.

“I’m just going to follow NFL protocols as much as I can, as best as I can,” said Jackson when asked about the competitive disadvantage he might present for his team for being unvaccinated. “I’m not worried about it.”

Jackson missed a game last December against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for COVID. He returned the following week, leading his flock to a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“Last year I came off COVID [and] I feel like we did pretty good, and this year I’m trying to do the same thing so like I said, I’m just going to follow the protocols.”

The Ravens went 7-1 last season upon Jackson’s return from the COVID list, ultimately losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills.