Coach Locksley emphasized the Terps need to improve their run defense

Maryland Football gear up for Michigan Wolverines for their Homecoming weekend matchup

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Head Coach Mike Locksley and his players spoke about the challenge ahead for the Terps, as they gear up for #14 Michigan Wolverines.

The Maryland Terrapins will focus on improving their run defense ahead of this game, while also focusing on correcting their mistakes from their loss last weekend.