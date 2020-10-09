“I believe in my defense”: Spring Mills ready to take on Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — Spring Mills has a tough matchup this week, that being the Martinsburg Bulldogs.

Both teams have faced one familiar foe this year, that being Washington, and both Spring Mills and Martinsburg put up 55 points on the offensive side. The difference is that Spring Mills’ defense gave up 42 points and Martinsburg gave up 0.

So the defense is what the Cardinals have been focusing on, but to head coach Josh Sims, they have to focus on everything for this matchup.

“We put a focus on all three facets of the game, and when you play a Martinsburg, that’s what you got to do,” said Sims.

“I believe in my defense,” said senior quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson. “They know what they got to do as far as assignment wise. They know who they are playing against this week. I believe my defense is going to come in and do their thing.”