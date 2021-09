HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown boys soccer team won their game against the Linganore Lancers with a late overtime header, to win 2-1.

Jacob Jardinier would seal it for the Hubs, with his late header for the win.

The Lancers would score early in the second half to put them up 1-0, with Geovanni Parra’s shot from outside the box.