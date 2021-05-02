Hub City Hogs extend win streak, push past Philly Raiders 116-100

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – With four regular season games left on their season, the Hub City Hogs were on a mission, heading into their home game against the Philly Raiders on Sunday evening.

The Hogs would build a comfortable lead early in the first half, and would hold on to it all the way till the end of the game, winning this one 116-100.

“You know we look back and we know there was a game or two that kind of bit us a little bit that we let slip away.” said Head Coach Brad Spielman, after the game. “Part of the Philly game that we had at home, bout two weeks ago, but I think – the guys know, the ten that we have in the locker room, like this – we’re the team to beat. We control – it’s on us. If we’re gonna play hub city basketball, we’re gonna win. There’s no one that can stop us.”

The Hogs are back in action on May 15th, on the road against the Philly Raiders.