Houston Astros’ George Springer celebrates after his three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK, NY.

The Houston Astros posted a 8-3 victory on the road over the New York Yankees to give them a 3-1 series lead.

The Astros are now one win away from playing the Washington Nationals in the World Series.