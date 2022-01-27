House Oversight Committee will hold roundtable hearing on Washington Football Team’s toxic workplace culture

In this Oct. 7, 2021, photo, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., presides during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Announced Thursday morning, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will move forward with a new approach, to learn more about the NFL’s investigation into the toxic workplace culture in the Washington Football Team.

The committee announced it will hold a full-committee roundtable next Thursday, February 3rd at 10am, including some of the former employees involved in the NFL’s investigation who will share their experiences with members of Congress.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light.”, said Rep and Chairman of the Committee, Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), “I commend these victims for their bravery in coming forward to share their stories. No organization is above the law, I am committed to getting to the bottom of these abuses and ensuring that every American—no matter where they work—is safe from workplace harassment and discrimination.”

The hearing will take place on day after the team reveals their new name, and logo on February 2nd. As of now, no current representative from the team, or the NFL are expected to attend this hearing.

WDVM25 reached out to the NFL for comment, and was provided the following statement:

“We continue to cooperate with the committee. Out of respect for the ongoing process and the committee, we will decline further comment.”, said an NFL spokesperson via email.

In July 2020, the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an internal investigation into these allegations but just over a month later, the WFT announced that it was turning over the investigation to the NFL. The ex-employees that are involved in the hearing have been extremely critical of the league’s handling of the investigation, including a lack of a written report at the end of the investigation.

“We look forward to the Committee’s examination of why the NFL choose to bury the findings of a 10-month long independent investigation, which fully examined the sexually hostile work environment created by Dan Snyder and his top executives.” said Lisa Bank, and Debra Katz; who represented 40 former employees of the team, in a statement from their firm.

“Our clients look forward to sharing their experiences directly with the committee and continuing to fight for transparency and accountability.”

The team was fined $10 million in July 2021, after the NFL gave a brief summary of the results of the investigation. Team owner, Dan Snyder, stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the team, while his wife, Tanya Snyder, stepped in to take over day-to-day CEO duties in his place.

In October, 2021 two former employees delivered a letter at the NFL Fall meetings in New York City, requesting the league release the findings of the investigation into the team’s workplace culture.

Last November, Congress released a statement, urging the league, and the Washington Football Team to release all individuals from non-disclosure agreements, that prevented them from speaking out against Dan Snyder, and the team’s toxic workplace culture.

“The WFT and NFL had a responsibility to protect these employees, and they failed.” said Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi in a statement from the House Committee, “Our investigation will continue until the perpetrators of sexual harassment are held accountable. No person deserves to be harassed or abused at work, and this Committee will do everything in its power to protect employees at the WFT and beyond.”