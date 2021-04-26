HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 13: James Briscoe

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the 13th episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series; Allif Karim spoke with Coach James Briscoe, of A&B Basketball here in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Coach Briscoe details his journey with A&B Basketball, how he got started on it with Avery Carey, how their dynamic took them to St. Maria Goretti High School; and his love for coaching the younger side of the game.

A Prince George’s County native, Coach Briscoe has been a Hub city resident for over 30 years now; and he spoke about his love for the city he’s spent nearly three decades in too.

