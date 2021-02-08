HOOPS in the DVM Podcast, Episode 2: Avery Carey

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the first episode of the new “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, Allif Karim chats with the Head Girl’s Basketball Coach at St. Maria Goretti, and Founder of ACED Hoops Academy, Avery Carey.

Avery has a career that spanned from his time playing for both North, and South Hagerstown High Schools; playing for the George Mason Patriots, and playing overseas. They discuss all of that, plus the perils, and challenges of coaching during a pandemic.

Watch Part 1 of the Episode below:

Watch Part 2 of the Episode below: