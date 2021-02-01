HOOPS in the DVM Podcast, Episode 1: Ebonie Williams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the first episode of the new “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, Allif Karim chats with Founder and Owner of Eb Williams Skills Development Training, Ebonie Williams.

They discuss her playing career through high school, as part of #2 national ranked Notre Dame Academy; her years within Big East basketball in Seton Hall university, and her one year at Washburn University. Plus what lies ahead for Ebonie, heading into another year of the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League in Hagerstown, Maryland.