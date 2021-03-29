HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 9: Ryan Grabill

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the ninth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, Allif Karim chats with Williamsport boy’s basketball Head Coach, Ryan Grabill.

Coach Grabill was just awarded the Washington County Public School Basketball Coach of the Year honors; for his season with the Williamsport Wildcats, when they finished 5-1.

Allif Karim chatted with Coach Grabill about the past season, his memories with the program, the highs and lows of some of their seasons so far, and some tidbits of history about his journey so far.