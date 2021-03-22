HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 8: Arthur “Art” Claybon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On the eighth episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we speak with Arthur “Art” Claybon.

Art is a former North Hagerstown Hubs alum, part of the last team that competed for a state title at Cole Field House, in College Park, Maryland. Past his high school career; Art has leveraged his connections locally, to springboard his current business, “Zone24”, formerly known as “HoopZone”, in Frederick, Maryland.

Learn more about “Zone24”, and initiatives that Art is currently working on, to improve the basketball skills development scene, in Western Maryland.

