HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 7: Briggs McClain

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the seventh episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series; Allif Karim speaks with University of Hartford’s Briggs McClain. Briggs is a former Goretti Gael basketball player, and averaged 18 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds in his senior year with the Gaels.

A Martinsburg, West Virginia native; Briggs spoke with Allif about his first season with the Hartford Hawks, their journey to the NCAA tournament birth, winning the American East title over UMass Lowell, and his time with Goretti growing up.