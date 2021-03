HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the sixth episode of the new “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, Allif Karim chats with Cliff Carey, a professional barber in Hagerstown, Maryland; a former North Hagerstown alum, and North Hagerstown boy’s basketball coach

Cliff was part of the last group of North Hagerstown Hubs, that made it all the way to Cole Field House, for the Maryland basketball state finals. They discuss all of that, plus the local history of this town, and how basketball runs deep in its veins.