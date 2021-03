HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the fifth episode of the new “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, Allif Karim chats with the Head Girl’s Basketball Coach at Frederick High, Tony Murray.

Tony Murray, has been a lifelong Maryland resident; and involved with basketball since his high school days. He talks about his first season with the Frederick Cadets, his past coaching experience, why he prefers to coach girl’s basketball, and his earliest memories with the game.