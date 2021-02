HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In the fourth episode of the new “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, Allif Karim chats with the Head Boy’s Basketball Coach at St. Maria Goretti High, Sid McCray.

Sid McCray, a former Shepherd Rams alum, did not have coaching in his mind when he left the game as a player, but his road led him back to Goretti; where he had once played during a tournament. They discuss all of that, while also having to coach high school basketball in a pandemic.