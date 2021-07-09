HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 21: Vicky Bullett

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – In the 21st episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we get to learn more about Vicky Bullett, former 3x Olympian in Women’s Basketball, and currently the Athletic Director for the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Eastern Panhandle, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Vicky Bullett won a Gold Medal in 1988 (Seoul, South Korea) with the U.S. Women’s National team, and won a Bronze Medal in 1992 (Barcelona, Spain).
In this episode, we discuss the following topics:
- Her Olympic career, and how it got started back in 1988
- Her time with the Maryland Terrapins, and the culture around the time
- How women’s basketball has changed for the better, and how she saw it first hand through the Olympics
- The kind of talent she had on the 1988, and 1992 rosters; including some of her favorite memories
- Her pro career, both in the early days of the WNBA, and her time abroad
- Her final years in Italy, after retiring from the WNBA
- Her coaching career, and how the pandemic shaped her reasoning to come back to her hometown
- Her mission in life, and how she is focused on giving back to her community
- And some quick hitters