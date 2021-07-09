HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 21: Vicky Bullett

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – In the 21st episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we get to learn more about Vicky Bullett, former 3x Olympian in Women’s Basketball, and currently the Athletic Director for the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Eastern Panhandle, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Vicky Bullett won a Gold Medal in 1988 (Seoul, South Korea) with the U.S. Women’s National team, and won a Bronze Medal in 1992 (Barcelona, Spain).

In this episode, we discuss the following topics: