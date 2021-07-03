HOOPS in the DVM, Episode 20: Rodney Monroe

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In a special episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we learn more about former St. Maria Goretti star, Rodney Monroe.

Rodney had a brief career in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, is a former ACC Player of the Year winner (1991), and holds numerous records for the NC State Wolfpack, and the Goretti Gaels.

In this episode; we touch on a multitude of topics, including;

  • What is Rodney up to now?
  • What he has learned through his role with SouthLake Christian Academy?
  • How does he feel about the game right now?
  • His NBA career? What he remembers the most?
  • His pro career overseas; favorite spots, favorite memories, and favorite places he’s seen
  • The lessons he can imbue his kids with, from his basketball experiences
  • His focus on “skills and drills”
  • Stories from his time with the NC State Wolfpack; why did he pick them over the University of Maryland, his time with NC State, the parallels with his high school playing career, and more
  • His time in Hagerstown; the effects in his life through the summer league, his memories of his mother, Ms. RuthAnn, who started the summer league; and how it influences him to this day
  • And finally, a few quick hitters

